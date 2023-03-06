Indianapolis officials mark start of 5-year, $1.1B plan for roads, trails, green spaces

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett talks about the start of a five-year, $1.1 billion infrastructure plan during an event March 6, 2023, at LUNA Language Services. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The Indianapolis government on Monday marked the start of this year’s road construction season.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Brandon Herget, the director of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, gathered with other city officials at a ceremony to highlight projects within five-year, $1.1 billion infrastructure plan.

One of the first is the work on North Meridian Street. Crews will improve pavement, drainage and traffic signals from the White River bridge to the Hamilton-Marion county line at 96th Street.

Also, $50 million has been set aside for Indianapolis trails and green spaces.

Hogsett said Monday during the ceremony at LUNA Language Services, “Because Indianapolis is a first-class city, it deserves an infrastructure that reflects the value it generates, not only for central Indiana, but, frankly, in my opinion, for all of Indiana”