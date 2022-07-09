Local

Indianapolis opens new skate park with a lifted legacy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Unveiled Saturday morning, Willard Park Skate Park is the newest park in Indianapolis. The new park design was heavily influenced by skateboarders, created in honor of skaters who lost their lives too soon.

It also pays tribute to the park’s history. As the first site for the School for the Deaf, the skatepark spells out Indianapolis in sign language on a metal ground tail.

Artist and skater Kyle Stuffy is memorialized on a quarter pipe with an acid-stained little tree freshener pattern.

An open book skating feature honors the life of skater and scholar Ethan Williams, who served as a Mayor’s Youth Leadership Council member and was killed in New York in 2020.

Ethan’s dad, Jason Williams, was on hand for the ribbon cutting. He says it is a great way for his son to be remembered.

“If any good can come from Ethan being lost, we wanted it. We hope that this community will be a part of his legacy for generations to come,” said Williams.

Skating advocates and Indy Parks are committed to using the Willard Park Skatepark as an example for future park development efforts.