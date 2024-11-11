Indianapolis Opera marks 50th season with ‘The Barber of Seville’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Opera is kicking off its milestone 50th season with a timeless classic, “The Barber of Seville.” To celebrate, the company is bringing an all-star lineup to the stage, featuring Grammy-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser in the lead role as Figaro.

General Director David Craig Starkey, conductor Casey Robards, and Preisser joined Daybreak on Monday to discuss what makes this production special.

Starkey emphasized that “The Barber of Seville“ was the perfect choice for the opera’s anniversary season.

“We’re celebrating 50 years with the opera that the company has performed the most over our history,” Starkey said. “It also marks our eighth season at the Tarkington Theater in Carmel. But we’re making this a community-wide celebration. We’ve already brought performances to places like Garfield Park and Union 50, and we’re continuing to pop up all over the city.”

Starkey says that bringing an opera to life takes a village, from the orchestra to the crew.

“The theater is being set up as we speak, and the orchestra came together just last night,” he said. “It’s a massive undertaking, combining theater, symphony, dance, and visual arts.”

But this production is not just a celebration of the opera’s history—it’s also making history of its own. For the first time, Indianapolis Opera’s artistic leadership team for this production is entirely female, with women at the helm as conductor, director, and chorus master.

Robards, making her conducting debut with the company, is part of this trailblazing team. “It’s been a joy to return to Indianapolis Opera, which I now consider my home company,” Robards shared. “This is a full-circle moment for me.”

Preisser Returns as Figaro

Gabriel Preisser, who has played Figaro in several productions, expressed his excitement about returning to one of his favorite roles.

“What’s not to love about Figaro?” Preisser said with a smile. “He’s the ultimate jack-of-all-trades. He’s not just a barber; he’s a matchmaker, letter deliverer, and even a bit of a surgeon. And supposedly, he’s a great singer too!”

Preisser delighted the Daybreak team with a brief preview of the famous aria, “Largo al factotum,” leaving everyone eager to see the full performance.

Tickets On Sale Now

The Indianapolis Opera’s 50th season debut of “The Barber of Seville” will have performances on Friday, Saturday, and a Sunday matinee at the Tarkington Theater. Tickets range from $39 to $92 and are available at indyopera.org or through the Allied Solutions Center for Performing Arts in Carmel.

Whether you’re a seasoned opera fan or new to the art form, this production promises to be a show-stopper. “Bringing these incredible artists together, in such a historic season, is truly something special,” Starkey said.

Don’t miss the chance to see this beloved opera brought to life in celebration of Indianapolis Opera’s 50th anniversary.

For more information on the showtimes and ticket availability, visit indyopera.org.