Indianapolis Opera offering a night of food, theatre, and song at Opera Cabaret

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Opera is offering an enchanting night filled with theatre, song, and a three-course meal at its upcoming Opera Cabaret.

Jake Surzyn, a baritone, and mezzo-soprano Tzytle Steinman joined News 8 at Daybreak to share what theatregoers can see – and hear – during the cabaret.

“The Opera Cabaret is an intimate event where the performers will be speaking directly to the audience,” Surzyn said. “They’ll be singing the arias that they’ll be performing, and it will be a huge swath, an array of performances from musical theatre to jazz standards, and of course, operatic canon.”

The cabaret comes as part of the opera’s 50th anniversary, and serves as a major fundraiser for opera group.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at Union 50 at 620 N. East St. Tickets are on sale for $170.

For a special preview of the music, watch the interview above.