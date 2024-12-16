Indianapolis Opera’s ‘voices of Christmas’ concert to bring holiday cheer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Start the week of Christmas with the Indianapolis Opera’s “Voices of Christmas” concert at the Basile Opera Center on Sunday.

“Voices of Christmas” will feature a mix of classic and modern Christmas favorites, including selections from Handel’s “The Messiah,” according to singer Kara Davis.

“It’s some modern things. It’s some old things. It’s a nice mix of just a lot of Christmas favorites and it promises to be very, just a warm holiday experience,” Davis said Monday on Daybreak.

There will also be an opportunity for the audience to join in, says singer Shederick Whipple.

“The audience members will have a chance to sing with us. You do not have to be an opera singer to come and enjoy this. It’s open to the public. It’s for families. It’s for everyone,” Whipple told Daybreak anchor Scott Sander.

“Voices of Christmas” is part of the Indianapolis Opera’s two-year 50th anniversary celebration, culminating with the anniversary season in 2025.

“Those of us who have been in the chorus for a while, we’re just very excited about this time. We’re excited about sharing with the public and we’re excited about the season. It’s just a time of great celebration,” Whipple explained.

The two opera singers closed out their Daybreak appearance with a live acapella performance.

Click on the video at the top of this story to watch their performance!

The “Voices of Christmas” concert, featuring the Indianapolis Opera, starts at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Basile Opera Center, 4011 N. Pennsylvania St.

Tickets are still available and cost $25.

Visit indyopera.org to learn more or buy tickets.