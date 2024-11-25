IMPD to swear in newest therapy dog, Officer Grace Luna

IMPD K9 Ofc. Grace Luna, the department's new therapy dog who will be sworn in on Nov. 25, 2024. She will work in the Victims Assistance Unit and engage with people who've undergone severe traumas and provide comfort through her presence. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will soon have another four-legged officer among its ranks.

After months of training, the department on Monday will swear in its new therapy dog, Officer Grace Luna.

Grace Luna is a 1-year-old golden retriever who’s been training with Ultimate Canine since January. During her training, IMPD says she specialized in therapy commands and was also socialized in various environments. She completed her training in October and was then given to her handler, Lisa Brown.

She will be one of three therapy dogs working with IMPD. The department introduced its first therapy dog, a chocolate lab named Allie, in 2020. Officer Gus, an Australian mini labradoodle, joined the force later in July 2023.

While Allie and Gus serve to provide emotional support to officers, their families, and others in need during high stress situations, Grace Luna will work with IMPD’s Victim Assistance Unit.

She and her handler will work and engage with people “who have undergone significant trauma, offering comfort, and emotional support through her gentle.”

Grace Luna will be sworn in by Chief Chris Bailey at noon Monday at the IMPD Southwest Community Room at 551 King Ave.