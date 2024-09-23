Search
Indianapolis police ask for help to find missing 10-year-old

Shawn Robinson was last seen Monday in the 3600 block of Catalpa Avenue. That's in the Guion Lakes area near 56th Street and Cooper Road. (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old boy.

Shawn Robinson was last seen Monday in the 3600 block of Catalpa Avenue. That’s in the Guion Lakes area near 56th Street and Cooper Road/Kessler Boulevard North Drive.

Police described Robinson as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-262-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

