Indianapolis police ask for public’s help to find missing 54-year-old man

Indianapolis police are asking for help to find 54-year-old Merritt Hackett. Hackett was last seen Sunday on the city's far east side. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 54-year-old man.

Merritt Hackett was last seen Sunday in the 2100 block of Hogan Drive. That’s a residential area near the intersection of East 21st Street and North German Church Road on the city’s far east side.

Police believe Hackett may need medical attention.

Hackett was described as being 6 feet, 5 inches tall, and 205 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If located, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Hackett’s whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160.