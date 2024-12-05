Indianapolis police seek help finding missing 11-year-old

Mkayla Neblett, 11. She was last seen on Indy's east side near North Mitthoefer Road and 38th street. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was seeking the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old girl last seen on the city’s east side Thursday morning.

Mkayla Neblett was described as Black, 5 feet tall, and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was said to be wearing a tan and white coat, khaki pants, and clear Ugg boots.

She was last seen Thursday morning in the 10000 block of John Jay Marshall Drive, which is at an apartment complex off North Mitthoefer Road near East 38th Street.

Anyone with information on Neblett was asked to call 911 immediately.