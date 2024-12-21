IMPD seeks community’s help finding missing person

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 52-year-old man is missing in Indianapolis and police are asking for the community’s help in finding him.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said the man, David Brandzel, may be in need of medical assistance.

Branzel was last seen Dec. 16, around Broad Ripple Avenue and Kingsley Drive. Police say new information suggests he may be in the area of 71st Street and Fall Creek Road.

Brandzel is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding Brandzel’s whereabouts call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).