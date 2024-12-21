32°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
32° Indianapolis

IMPD seeks community’s help finding missing person

52-year-old David Brandzel (Provided photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 52-year-old man is missing in Indianapolis and police are asking for the community’s help in finding him.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said the man, David Brandzel, may be in need of medical assistance.

Branzel was last seen Dec. 16, around Broad Ripple Avenue and Kingsley Drive. Police say new information suggests he may be in the area of 71st Street and Fall Creek Road.

Brandzel is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding Brandzel’s whereabouts call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Overcoming perfectionism and stress in...
Local News /
‘Pet Pals TV’: Celebrating service...
Pet Pals TV /
Tel Aviv hit by missile...
International News /
Indiana Grown: Twin 6’s ranch...
Local News /
IU and Notre Dame fans...
College Football /
New Direction Church to host...
Local News /
Government funding bill clears Congress...
Political News /
Online training on culturally responsive...
Multicultural News /