Person shot by police on Indy’s north side; no officers hurt

Investigators are at the scene of a police shooting at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators are at the scene of a police shooting at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were asked to do a welfare check just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7800 block of River Road. That’s a residential area off 79th Street, just east of North Keystone Avenue and south of the Keystone at the Crossing shopping center.

About 15 minutes later, the shooting ocurred.

IMPD says no officers were injured.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Police did not provide any information about the victim or their condition.

River Road is closed for investigation between North Keystone Avenue and East 79th Street. Drivers should use an alternate route.