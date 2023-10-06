Indianapolis preschoolers raise $2,000, donate over 250 toys to Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s always strength in numbers, something a group of preschoolers discovered together. Students from 12 Primrose Schools in Indianapolis joined forces to help cheer up other kids.
In October, the schools raised $2,000 and donated over 250 toys to the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room. This initiative is a part of the Primrose Schools Balanced Learning Curriculum, which emphasizes community engagement and giving without expecting anything in return.
The Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room is a program that provides toys and other items to young patients at Riley Hospital for Children. This kind act by the Primrose students aims to bring joy and comfort to the children facing health challenges.
The participating Primrose Schools include:
- Primrose School at Anson-Zionsville
- Primrose School at Bridgewater
- Primrose School of Carmel
- Primrose School at Fishers Station
- Primrose School of Geist
- Primrose School of Grand Park
- Primrose School at Gray Eagle
- Primrose School of Greenwood
- Primrose School of Noblesville
- Primrose School at West Carmel
- Primrose School of West Fishers
- Primrose School at West Clay
Each school collaborated with its students, families, and staff to serve their communities throughout the year. The goal was to teach the value of giving back and show that even the community’s youngest members can make a significant impact.
Giving is universal— and studies have shown that giving back boosts children’s self-esteem and helps them develop empathy and a sense of social responsibility. The initiative by the Primrose students shows the positive impact of such actions on young minds, teaching the students a sense of compassion and community spirit from an early age.
Organizers hope that the $2,000 raised and the toys donated to the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room will bring smiles and happiness to the faces of the children at Riley Hospital for Children.
Click here to view the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room wishlist or learn how to donate.