Indianapolis preschoolers raise $2,000, donate over 250 toys to Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room

Signage for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. Students at 12 Indianapolis-area Primrose Schools recently raised money and donated over 250 toys to the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s always strength in numbers, something a group of preschoolers discovered together. Students from 12 Primrose Schools in Indianapolis joined forces to help cheer up other kids.

In October, the schools raised $2,000 and donated over 250 toys to the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room. This initiative is a part of the Primrose Schools Balanced Learning Curriculum, which emphasizes community engagement and giving without expecting anything in return.

The Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room is a program that provides toys and other items to young patients at Riley Hospital for Children. This kind act by the Primrose students aims to bring joy and comfort to the children facing health challenges.

The participating Primrose Schools include:

Primrose School at Anson-Zionsville

Primrose School at Bridgewater

Primrose School of Carmel

Primrose School at Fishers Station

Primrose School of Geist

Primrose School of Grand Park

Primrose School at Gray Eagle

Primrose School of Greenwood

Primrose School of Noblesville

Primrose School at West Carmel

Primrose School of West Fishers

Primrose School at West Clay

Each school collaborated with its students, families, and staff to serve their communities throughout the year. The goal was to teach the value of giving back and show that even the community’s youngest members can make a significant impact.

Giving is universal— and studies have shown that giving back boosts children’s self-esteem and helps them develop empathy and a sense of social responsibility. The initiative by the Primrose students shows the positive impact of such actions on young minds, teaching the students a sense of compassion and community spirit from an early age.

Students from a Primrose School in Indianapolis hold toys they will donate to the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room at Riley Children’s Hospital. (Provided Photo/Primrose Schools)

Organizers hope that the $2,000 raised and the toys donated to the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room will bring smiles and happiness to the faces of the children at Riley Hospital for Children.

Click here to view the Riley Cheer Guild Toy Room wishlist or learn how to donate.