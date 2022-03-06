Local

Indianapolis program helps teenagers find jobs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Teenagers and young adults from across the Circle City are taking part in a free program that helps put them on the path to employment.

The program is called the YES Power Huddle and it started in 2018.

The Power Huddle is a 2-week program for young people not enrolled in school who are between the ages of 16 and 24. The program uses job preparedness activities, group discussions, and youth employment system connections (YES Indy) to help participants set and reach their goals.

Students who participate in the Power Huddle are also enrolled in the YES Indy program and receive access to career coaching, high school equivalency and college prep classes, career training, job shadowing opportunities, and interview prep. YES Indy also connects students with transportation, housing services, information about childcare, drug and alcohol abuse counseling, and disability assistance.

Tawnya McCary is a Power Huddle administrator. She says most of the students who come into the program are just looking for a chance at life.

“They’re looking for an opportunity for education, an opportunity for work, an opportunity to matter. We provide that for them,” McCary said.

One students told News 8 the program helped him decide on a path forward.

“My plan when I leave here is fixing my relationship with my family and my peers, getting a better job, and going back to get my GED,” the student said.

For more information about Power Huddle, visit the program’s website.