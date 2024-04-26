Indianapolis Public Library Board member resigns ahead of vote to remove him from board

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A member of the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees is resigning from their position.

Board Member Stephen Lane resigned before a vote Thursday by the Indianapolis Public School Board that could have removed him.

Lane had been on the Indianapolis Public Library Board for a year and four months. He was appointed to the position by the Indianapolis Public Schools Board, so the IPS Board also had the power to remove him. The board was poised to vote on removing Lane during their meeting tonight, but before they could vote, Lane resigned.

Lane told I-Team 8 he resigned because of current Indianapolis Public Library Board President Hope Tribble.

“She really doesn’t accept dissent on the library board,” Lane said. “She doesn’t accept the Democratic process. She leads more like a dictator than anything else, and I think she found a way for the IPS Board of Commissioners to have me removed.”

I-Team 8 reached out to the Indianapolis Public Library to get a response from Tribble about those allegations, but they did not respond.

I-Team 8 also reached out to Indianapolis Public Schools about their upcoming meeting and vote to potentially remove Lane. IPS said it doesn’t comment on matters on the agenda before meetings.

Lane said he believes he will be able to have a bigger impact on policy decisions at the Indianapolis Public Library now that he is resigning.

“I’ve done what I can on the library board side, and I will always be there to support library workers and the patrons in the community the best I know how, and I think I can do that better in community with my people,” said Lane.

This story will be updated when Tribble responds to I-Team 8’s request for comment.