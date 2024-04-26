Indianapolis Public Library board member Stephen Lane resigns

Librarian Stephen Lane announces his resignation from the Indianapolis Public Library Board of Trustees on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at a press conference at Arsenal Technical High School. (Photo by Doug McSchooler/for Mirror Indy)

(AP) — Unrest among Indianapolis Public Library leadership is again playing out publicly.

Librarian Stephen Lane, a member of the Indy PL Board of Trustees, resigned April 25 after he said he was shocked to learn that some of those who appointed him to serve the library system wanted to remove him.

Lane was chosen more than a year ago to represent the IPS Board of Commissioners on the library board.

In dramatic fashion, he marched to the front of a packed Arsenal Tech High School media center, interrupting the start of the IPS commissioners meeting to deliver his letter of resignation.

He told the board that he found out only that morning that IPS Commissioners President Angelia Moore had added an item to the school board’s agenda, seeking a vote on Lane’s removal as IPS’ representative on the library board.

His public display comes as IPS grapples with another controversy: an investigation of parent concerns after a video of two students fighting, and presumably egged on by a former IPS teacher, was publicly reported across Indianapolis media this week.

“You can go ahead and amend it now,” Lane said, referencing discussion of his removal placed on the IPS agenda. “Because I don’t want to be a part of your fight club.”

Lane’s decision to resign comes as the latest public show in a tumultuous couple of years in Indy PL leadership. In a split decision last April, the Indy PL board named Gregory Hill to its top leadership position over interim CEO Nichelle Hayes as the board sought to fill a role left empty when former executive Jackie Nytes left amid allegations of racism.

Lane, who supported Hayes’ interest in becoming CEO, was quick to note his frustration with Indy PL leadership changes when announcing his plans to resign during a press conference outside of Arsenal Tech one hour before the IPS board meeting. Representatives from several community organizations expressed their support.

An Indy PL spokesperson did not respond to Mirror Indy’s requests to discuss Lane’s resignation.

Lane said he’s not sure why IPS commissioners sought to remove him, but said he received push back from other Indy PL board members as he called meetings to advocate for library workers in the city. He also said he believes Indy PL board members pressured IPS commissioners to remove him as the school district’s representative.

“This so-called democratic system leaves me with two options: to be removed by the board by the commissioners or leave on my own terms and expose the corrupt nature of the system as it currently functions,” Lane said.

Lane quickly left the room after delivering his letter. Moore did not address the matter until later in the meeting, saying simply that the commissioners accepted his resignation. She did not provide an explanation for why a recommendation for his removal had been placed on the agenda.

“We thank him for his service on behalf of the board over the last year,” she said.

Lane last addressed the IPS board on April 23 during a routine update. He expressed pride in his efforts to secure children’s librarians across the system, including in branches located in marginalized communities.

During that update, he was asked only one question. Commissioner Nicole Carey asked how he was navigating dynamics on the library board, especially considering its well-documented discord.

Stephen noted that library board members were undergoing training and said he felt the board had come to a place where it was able to work together.

“I know you’re not everybody’s favorite flavor, but I am really proud of the work you’re doing with the library,” Carey said.

Lane told Mirror Indy he was shocked to hear from someone else Thursday morning that the IPS board planned to vote on his removal.

“I felt like I was talking about all the things I was accomplishing on the board,” Lane said. “I have no indication of what the reason is for my removal.”

Mirror Indy reporter Carley Lanich covers early childhood and K-12 education. Contact her at carley.lanich@mirrorindy.org or follow her on X @carleylanich.