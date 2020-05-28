Indianapolis Public Library makes changes to summer reading program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Public Library’s biggest initiative of the year begins June 1 and there are several big changes.

This is the program’s 101st year running.

Participants will now track the amount of time spent reading, instead of the number of books read. All of the hours can be recorded through an app called ‘Beanstack.’

The program sponsored by the Indianapolis Indians is called “Imagine your Story.”

Libraries will be quiet this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the prize portion of the program is still happening.

Readers can be awarded at one-hour, five-hour and 10-hour levels of achievement. Children and their parents can choose to read library books, books from home, e-books, magazines, graphic novels or listen to audiobooks. Kids unable to read can also participate by logging minutes when someone else reads to them.

This year several educational activities along with reading can also be completed to win prizes.

Some prizes are drawstring backpacks, tickets to Indians games and one winner at each of the Library’s 23 sites will win a bicycle donated by Meijer.

All participants will also be entered to win a CollegeChoice529 savings account.

The program goes until Aug. 1.

If you don’t want to use the app or don’t have access, you can call your local branch and they’ll record the hours for you.

They’ll also be able to arrange curbside pick-up for any books you want from the library.

To learn more about the program, click here.