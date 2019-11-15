Indianapolis Public Library unveils LGBTQ+ collection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There is now a new place in Indianapolis to learn about the history of the LGBTQ community, and it’s at the library.

The Indianapolis Public Library unveiled the Chris Gonzalez Collection at its downtown location Thursday night.

Gonzalez founded Indiana Youth Group before passing away in 1994.

The collection, which has been curated by Indy Pride and Michael Bohr for the last 30 years, will now stay at Central Library located at 40 E St. Clair St.

It includes more than 7,000 titles on LGBTQ culture and other stories.

“This is a way to preserve our history,” said Chris Handberg, executive director of Indy Pride. “For the first time we’re telling our stories out in the open, in public. It’s available for all of the community to see. So when people have questions about our community or want to learn about our community, the material is here for them.”

Staff and volunteers spent the last year reviewing and cataloging the materials.

The collection will include a plaque and display dedicated to those who contributed to it over the past three decades.