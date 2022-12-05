Local

Indianapolis Public Library’s ‘Season’s Readings’ 2022 gifting free books to children

(Provided Photo/The Indianapolis Public Library)
by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library kicked off “Season’s Readings” 2022 initiative at the Eagle Branch library on Monday with Mayor Joe Hogsett and sponsor Sondhi Solutions.

According to a news release, Indianapolis residents are inviting residents to pick up a free children’s book to gift to young and loved ones during this holiday season.

“Season’s Readings” bins will be filled of books at all library locations from Dec. 1- Jan. 7.

Free gifts bags with decorative stickers and markers will be provided at most sites. People can donate new or gently used books for children of teens at any location.

“This partnership with the Indianapolis Public Library allows us to help young children and families build a home library while providing ample opportunities for the community to give back by donating children’s books. Our goal is to ensure that every child, whether celebrating the holidays, a birthday, a milestone, or simply receiving a gift from a loved one, continues to develop a lifelong love of literature this winter,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Hogsett, Indianapolis Public Library interim CEO Nichelle M. Hayes, and Sondhi Solutions external relations director Jeff Roeder donated some favorite titles to the campaign.

(Provided Photo/The Indianapolis Public Library)

