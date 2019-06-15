Indianapolis Public Schools announces superintendent finalists Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Indianapolis Public Schools logo. (File, WISH) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Indianapolis Public Schools on Friday named its three finalists for the open superintendent position.

Former Superintendent Lewis D. Ferebee left IPS in December when he accepted the position of chancellor of Washington D.C. public schools. Since January, Aleesia Johnson has served as the interim superintendent while the school board conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

The finalists announced Friday were:

Aleesia Johnson, who was the innovation officer and deputy superintendent for academics at IPS before serving as interim superintendent,

Larry Young Jr., the assistant superintendent of elementary education for Pike Township Schools, and

Devon Horton, the chief of schools for Jefferson County public schools.

The IPS Board has invited members of the community to submit questions for the finalists. You can do that here. The deadline to submit questions is Monday.

The board will publicly interview the candidates starting Tuesday.