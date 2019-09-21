Indianapolis rally supports global climate strike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of students and supporters from across central Indiana gathered at the Statehouse on Friday to show support for the global climate strike.

The event was organized locally by Women’s March Youth Empower-Indiana. The group is made up of students from across the state.

Those in attendance heard from various speakers hoping to bring attention to the climate crisis and call on lawmakers to act.

Daniel Tanner, a Carmel High School student, said, “I believe that everyone should fight for everyone’s rights, but when it comes to climate specifically, if the earth dies, we all die. If the climate gets worse, we all get worse. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it. The climate affects all of us, and the Earth’s health affects all of us, so as that deteriorates, so do we. So, it’s everyones job to fight.”

Organizers said they hope Friday’s global climate strike inspires quick and longlasting changes.