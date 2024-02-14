Indianapolis ranks in bottom half of WalletHub’s Best State Capitals to Live in

Dome of the Indiana Statehouse and Indianapolis skyline. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Indianapolis gets ready to host the NBA All-Star Game and its surrounding weekend events, a new report says Indiana’s capital city may not be the best place to live.

WalletHub on Tuesday released its Best State Capitals to Live In report. Indianapolis ranked 38th of the 50 capital cities.

WalletHub financial writer Adam McCann reported, “In order to determine which state capitals make the best homes, WalletHub compared all 50 across 48 key indicators of affordability, economic well-being, and quality of life, education and health care. Our data set ranges from the cost of living to the quality of K–12 school systems to the crime rate.”

That data was used to create a State Capital Index.

The top five state capitals to live in were Austin, Texas; Madison, Wisconsin; Raleigh, North Carolina; Boise, Idaho; and Atlanta, Georgia.

The bottom five, from 46th to 50th, were Hartford, Connecticut; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Jackson, Mississippi; Augusta, Maine; and Trenton, New Jersey.

While Austin’s index was 64, Trenton’s was 38.66. Indianapolis scored 47.81.

Among the key indicators, Indianapolis scored poorly in two rankings — premature death rate and health conditions — coming in at No. 48 in both.

Indianapolis scored well, at No. 3, in percentage of state, local and federal government employees.