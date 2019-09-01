Indianapolis Red Cross sends veteran volunteers to Dorian

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In preparation for the storm, Indiana’s Red Cross is sending Hoosiers down to help with relief efforts when they’re needed.

Indianapolis isn’t sending a big crew down, but they’ve got one with experience.

The veteran hurricane crew consists of Deb and Jesse McDaniel. Since retiring about 10 years ago, they say they’ve volunteered at about 10 different hurricanes, starting with Isaac back in 2012 and heading to about one or two a year. To help out with Dorian, they’re packing up an emergency response vehicle with food, water, and other supplies.

On Monday, they’ll head down to Montgomery, Alabama, where they’ll wait to hear where they’re going to distribute necessities. Waiting until Monday is a little bit more notice than they normally get with hurricanes. The McDaniels say they have a system they follow when a hurricane is on the way.

“Well, I have check sheets!” Deb McDaniel said. “I have a checklist for this. Basically, we’ve done it often enough that a lot of things are set aside, so it’s just a matter of, like, having a go bag. It’s not quite that sophisticated, but it helps. And then we just clear our calendars.”

“And stop the mail,” Jesse McDaniel said.

“Stop the mail and get ready to go!” Deb McDaniel said.

The McDaniels always like to leave their September schedule fairly open because they say that’s often when the hurricanes start up.

If you can’t donate your time, the couple asks people to donate funds.

They suggest donating through the Red Cross here.