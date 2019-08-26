Indianapolis religious leaders participate in active shooter training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leaders from all across the metropolitan area participated on Sunday in an active shooter training, specifically for places of worship.

The organization “Movement Forward” put together the event as part of an initiative called “One congregation, one precinct.”

Indianapolis metropolitan police, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office led the training at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation.

Officials said recent mass shootings targeting churches has made the training particularly important: “We want you to be prepared, we want your whole congregation to be prepared. We want every one to know what to do if a situation like that were to arise and we also want every one to be safe.”

The training was free and open for representatives from all faith groups.