Indianapolis restaurant helps family of those killed in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis restaurant is giving back to a local family all week long.

Tried & True Alehouse, located on 96th Street and Keystone Avenue is just a few miles from where Alanna Koons and her twin 18-month old daughters June and Ruby were killed on I-465.

That’s one reason employees said they felt close to the cause. Director of Operations Nick Workman said another is because two people who work at the restaurant are parents of twins themselves.

“It kind of makes you realize, like you never know what’s going to happen. And you just think about, you take a step back and you definitely think about things a little bit and I think we all were doing that and then we decided to do something,” said Workman.

Workman said they only planned to have a giveback day but because of the large community response, they decided to extend it through the week.

If you want to help, all you have to do is mention the family when you pay your bill and the restaurant will give 15% of it to the Koons Family Memorial Fund.

The giveback goes until Sunday July 28.

Tried & True Alehouse is kid-friendly. Their hours are Monday-Thursday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

If you can’t make it in but still want to donate to the family, click here.