Indianapolis restaurants adjust to service without dine-in customers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Restaurants, bars and breweries are adjusting to offering carry-out or delivery only after Gov. Eric Holcomb restricted dine-in services until April 6.

Jean Norris, assistant manager at John’s Famous Stew Since 1911, told News 8 that business has been slow and the restaurant will be ending carry-out services.

“We feel like it would be better for the community and for us employees,” Norris said. “If we just shut down completely, we can come in here and clean real good, get everything cleaned and donate what we have left, as far as our stew, to the homeless.”

Some restaurants on Massachusetts Avenue are offering a limited menu with delivery and pickup services.

Mayor Joe Hogsett has designed “curbside pick up signs” for drivers to conveniently pick up food, but some restaurant owners have decided to offer no services until further notice.

Local restaurant owner Neal Brown said he had to lay off 80% of his staff but is offering delivery and carry-out options at Ukiyo Japanese Restaurant.

“This is pretty awful times honestly, but I think we’re all working to try it out and make it work,” Brown said.

Greek’s Pizza on College Avenue has been keeping their staff busy with pick-up orders.

Owner Mike Bandor said he doesn’t expect sales to slow down.

“We’re just kind of rearranging people to handle those different positions right now and deal with that so trying to get everybody in that wants to work and get those hours,” Bandor said.

Brown mentioned it’s all about looking our for each other to help get through this challenging time.

“These little places make neighborhoods sort of what they are so they should all be supported, I think,” said Brown.

Restaurant owners looking to request signage should email their business name, owner name, contact information, parking zone, and restaurant location to carryoutparking@indy.gov. Signage will be placed as soon as possible, given the volume of requests.