Ten Point leader walks 14-year-old son to bus stop to prevent violence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are new calls in the community for a solution to violence after a teenager and a small child were shot within hours of each other Tuesday morning.

A 17-year-old was shot on the way to the bus stop and a 2-year-old boy was shot hours later in the wrist. Police say it was not accidental. Now, some community members have had enough.

Reverend Charles Harrison works with young black males in the inner city to direct them on the right path. He says issues like drug trafficking, the high drop out rate and poverty mostly impact young men of color.

Rev. Harrison says that leads to gang and criminal activity. It’s something that even hit home when he noticed his 14-year-old son wearing the same color clothing and admitted to his father he was recruited to be in a gang.

Now, Rev. Harrison is doing the little things to make a difference.

“I want to do everything I can to save my child from the streets,” he said. “So, every morning I get up with my son and I walk to the bus stop with him because I want to make sure he gets there safe.”

Tuesday afternoon leaders from Faith in Indiana gathered at the statehouse to urge Governor Holcomb to tackle increases in gun violence. They delivered a signed letter from Indiana clergy members from around the state. It calls on Holcomb to introduce gun safety measures in the 2020 legislative session, including banning assault weapons and mandating background checks.



Tuesday night there was a third shooing near the 1500 block of North Ritter. Officers found a victim in serious condition.