Indianapolis sculpture exhibit offers new take on ASMR

A new art exhibit in downtown Indianapolis also uses the ASMR letters, but in a dramatically different and visual way. The exhibit, called "A Sculpture Mirrors Reality," opens Friday at the Long-Sharp Gallery on North Illinois Street. (Provided Photo/Long-Sharp Gallery)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you meditate or practice mindfulness, you might be familiar with ASMR — autonomous sensory meridian response. A new art exhibit in downtown Indianapolis also uses the ASMR letters, but in a dramatically different and visual way.

The exhibit, called “A Sculpture Mirrors Reality,” opens Friday at the Long-Sharp Gallery on North Illinois Street.

It’s the first solo exhibit in the US from artist Patrick Hurst, a native of the UK but who now works out of Rome.

“ASMR” features sculptures Hurst has formed from a variety of metals. He recently told News 8 that sculpting them gives him the same feeling some people get from watching an ASMR video online.

“A lot of the processes I use are these methodical processes, such as you get videos of craftsmen making stuff,” Hurst said in a Zoom interview. “You work through the steps, you’re methodical, and you have this outcome that’s quite meditative. It’s stimulating.”

Hence the play, Hurst says, on ASMR.

“I found out ASMR means low grade euphoria. It’s something that comes forth from my way of working. For example polishing. You can’t rush it, otherwise you end up with a scratchy shiny thing. It’s meticulous, it’s methodical, and it brings this tingle of satisfaction as you do it, as the thing starts to appear.”

Gallery visitors can get their first look at Hurst’s work during an opening reception from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Friday. Light drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

“A Sculpture Mirrors Reality” will be on display through July 27 at Long-Sharp Gallery, 1 North Illinois St., Indianapolis.