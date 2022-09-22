Local

Indianapolis settlement with condo complex could lead to its demolition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The legal battle over the Towne and Terrace condominium complex on the city’s far-east side is over, the Indianapolis city government says.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett on Thursday announced a global settlement to end the long-running dispute in connection with the 1960s housing complex off East 42nd Street and Post Road. The settlement allows the city to become a voting member of the homeowners’ association, ends litigation against the city, and resolves the bankruptcy case.

Hogsett says the settlement is just the beginning. The Democrat mayor said in a news conference, “The significance of this announcement today is the litigation is finally over and we can and are for the first time in a decade are in a position to go forward and that’s exactly what the city intends to do.”

The city government says the first steps include making contact with residents, and installing cameras and lights from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

There’s no official word yet on any demolition plans.

News 8’s Danielle Zulkosky will have reports on News 8 at 10 and 11 p.m.

News release