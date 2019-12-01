Indianapolis shoppers brave rain to support local businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Small Business Saturday was a success despite the weather and other factors stacked against many businesses along Massachusetts Avenue.

Owners had a lot of hope Saturday was going to go well, but expectations weren’t the highest. Luckily, all of that hoping paid off.

First, small business owners in the area were concerned with the $300 million Bottleworks project cutting down their parking spaces, then the rain clouds rolled in and that worry worsened.

“It’s concerning to us because we rely on the traffic coming into our stores,” Boomerang Boutique owner Felicia Kiesel said.

But as soon as 9 a.m. hit, people started trickling into businesses until stores were flooded with customers.

“This is one of the busiest small business Saturdays,” Silver In The City owner Kristin Kohn said. “Again, the weather hasn’t been an issue. I think maybe just because it’s a lot later in November than usual. People are feeling the need to get their shopping done a little bit more.”

Stores like Silver In The City tried to make sure nothing would stop customers from shopping at their store even if the weather wasn’t the best.

“We are doing 10 percent off today in store and online,” Kohn said. “So we’ve also had a lot of people shopping from home today to either pick up their package in store or later next week or to have us ship it to them.”

This day is an important one for small businesses with some selling several times what they normally would on a Saturday. But if it’s not a success, it doesn’t mean the business will have to shut down.

“Not quite that bad!” Kohn said. “Just takes a little longer to get the inventory bills paid. It’s just a little bit more of a relief to have a big day up in the front of the holiday season.”

But after the crowd businesses have seen this year, they say they’re grateful and don’t feel the need to worry about the public’s willingness to support them.

“Thank you for the people who came out this year,” Kohn said. “Just know you’re having a really big impact in your community. For every dollar you spend at a small business, 67 cents stays in the community. So it really helps us to build better communities and have a better city.”

Just because small business Saturday is almost over doesn’t mean you can’t help out a small business. They need customers all year long, and like you just read, it helps build up our local community.