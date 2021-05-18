Local

Indianapolis shows appreciation to workers during National EMS week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) is showing appreciation to those who save lives on the frontlines as part of National Emergency Medical Services week.

The department told News 8 workers have been getting free food during their shift and will each receive a gift later in the week.

Hospitals in Marion County are hosting cookouts, prize giveaways and also handing out gifts.

Media Relations and Public Affairs manager Brian Van Bokkelen said the week is an opportunity to reflect on the work IEMS does day in and day out, especially through the pandemic.

IEMS served as the first point of contact for many residents experiencing symptoms of the virus.

The department said it encountered 2,366 people with confirmed COVID-19 cases between March and December in 2020.

IEMS paramedics have also administered vaccines in clinics and through the Homebound Hoosiers program.

Indianapolis has the largest EMS department in the state and responds to more than 120,000 911 calls for service a year in Marion County.

They’re inviting the community to give thanks for their tremendous service and sacrifice.

“These people are working hard. If you see someone out there, providing they’re not in the middle of doing something, take a second to show some appreciation to them,” Bokkelen said. “Tell them thank you because no matter what they will always be there, they will always answer the call and this is their week to show them how much we care.”

IEMS has responded to more than 44,000 calls to service, delivered 15 babies and assisted in administering more than 60,000 COVID-19 vaccinations so far in 2021.