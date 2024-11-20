Indianapolis road crews prepare for season’s first snowfall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis city road crews were preparing for 2-3 inches of snow to fall early Thursday morning, The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said in a Wednesday news release.

It’ll be the first snow of the season for Indianapolis.

More on the road crews in a moment; first, what’s the forecast.

The National Weather Service said midafternoon Wednesday that two rounds of snow are expected across much of central Indiana. The first round will begin overnight and end by midmorning, with

amounts of less than an inch.

Storm Track 8 predicts scattered to widespread light snow during the early morning hours, with snowfall turning much more spotty toward mid-morning. A light dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces is possible from this first wave.

The weather service at Indianapolis says heavier snow will arrive mid to late afternoon and may impact the evening commute.

The second wave will be the main area of concentration for snow accumulation, according to Storm Track 8. Widespread and steady snow with the potential for heavier embedded snow rates will swing down by early afternoon, and progress southward through the evening and early nighttime hours.

Total snow in central Indiana is likely to total between 1 and 3 inches, with some locally higher amounts, according to the weather service. Accumulations will be highest on grassy and elevated surfaces with slushy road conditions due to warm ground temperatures.

In Indianapolis, snow was expected to begin between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday, the weather service says.

(WISH Image)

A Public Works team of a dozen drivers will operate four trucks to pretreat and salt city roads starting at 11 p.m. Tuesday. Additional crews will be dispatched at 7 a.m. Wednesday to resalt and clear roads as necessary to maintain safe driving conditions, the Department of Public Works says.

While freezing pavement temperatures were not anticipated, Public Works was preparing for potential disruptions to morning commutes. “We are committed to ensuring the safety of Indianapolis residents during the first weather event of the season,” said Public Works Director Brandon Herget said in a statement. “Our crews will be working diligently through the night and into the morning to keep our roads clear and safe.”

Sixty-four drivers will be added to the Department of Public Works this season, for a total of 170 drivers with 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear.

Public Works urged motorists to use caution during and after the snowfall, and allow extra travel time, maintain safe distances from snowplows, clear snow from vehicles before driving, drive at slower speeds, and pack essential items such as sand, blankets and water in case of emergencies.

News 8’s Gregg Montgomery contributed to this report. Video with this story is from a News 8 interview with Brandon Herget on Nov. 7, 2024.