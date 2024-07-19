Indianapolis Starbucks baristas win union election

The Starbucks logo is displayed in the window of a downtown Pittsburgh Starbucks on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Baristas at the Mass Ave Starbucks voted 13-3 to join Starbucks Workers United, a Service Employees International Union affiliate.

The Indianapolis partners join a growing nationwide movement of 10,500 baristas at 460+ stores working together to win justice at work, including protections on core issues like respect, living wages, racial and gender equity, and fair scheduling. The historic organizing campaign hinges on peer-to-peer organizing led by workers, for workers – and has won election after election in stores nationwide.

“I’m ecstatic that we won our union election! It’s beautiful for all of us to come together for positive change within our store. This is just the beginning and I hope other Indianapolis stores can come together too,” said Morgan Wilson, a shift supervisor of one year.

“I’m proud of my team and hopeful for the future. My coworkers are incredible people, so it brings me much joy to know our value as partners will be recognized and our voices will be heard,” said Saturn Adair, a barista of 4 years.

Starbucks partners in the following locations have won union elections in the past week:

Wheaton Way & Sylvan Way – Bremerton, WA (Seattle Area)

Beechmont & Five Mile – Cincinnati, OH

Capitol Square Mall – San Jose, CA

Sepulveda & Vose – Van Nuys, CA (Los Angeles Area)

Essex Junction – Burlington, VT

North Point & Haynes Bridge – Alpharetta, GA (Atlanta Area)

Holcomb Bridge & Holcomb Woods – Roswell, GA (Atlanta Area)

Speedway & Park – Tucson, AZ

Broadway & Canal – New York City, NY

“Coming together as partners is what Starbucks is all about. In all my years with the Siren, I have never felt such greater community than I have at Mass Ave. Unionizing solidifies this sense of community. May we continue to nurture the limitless possibilities of human connection,” said Echo Moon Star (he/she/they), a barista of 7 years.

Workers United-represented partners met Starbucks at the bargaining table again last month as they continue to make progress on a foundational framework that is intended to form the basis of store contracts. Hundreds of delegates representing all union stores are engaged in the bargaining process. The parties are working toward ratified contracts for represented stores by the end of the year.

Since 2021, more than 460 Starbucks stores in 44 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized — more than any other company in the 21st Century.