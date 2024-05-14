Indianapolis store offers vending machine with free health supplies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new kind of vending machine at a near east side general store in Indianapolis offers free health products.

Dear Mom located at 2121 E. 10th St., houses a vending machine that supplies free condoms, emergency contraceptives, menstrual products, and Narcan among other items.

Three reproductive rights organizations: All-Options, Indiana Task FORCE, and Midwest Access Coalition are working together to provide Hoosiers with sexual health resources.

“We have worked for many years to bring about this project as well as many others across the state. This is about bringing the supplies that people need to make the choices that are right for them and their families. Whether that’s the choice to have a child or not have a child and also to parent and raise the children in health environments,” explained Dr. Lacey Davidson who volunteers with the Indiana Task FORCE.

Organizers said they want to create community hubs like this across Indiana.

“We really want to reduce the barrier to access some of these. There can be financial barriers to accessing some of these products but we also wanted to be in an environment where people can come in and look around. They can get a record and access the products that they need,” Davidson said.

The vending machine model has been used before on college campuses, including at Butler University. However, the east side location is the first free community-based version.

Hoosiers can donate to the Abortion Fund. Organizers said it helps people find and pay for abortion care.

All donations up to $50,000 will be matched by the National Network of Abortion Funds, so double your impact with a donation.

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday.