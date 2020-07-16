Indianapolis suspends rental assistance program due to demand

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The mayor said the city is suspending its Rental Assistance Program because of the demand has been overwhelming.

The assistance program, which opened Monday, received 10,118 applications in its first three days. The program was first approved by the City-County Council on June 8.

Renters in need to help can still submit their contact information to be contacted when the program is operational again. However, the website for the program did not explain how to do that.

“Because of the high volume within a short time period, the website has switched to email address intake on a waiting list while existing applications are processed. Processing is anticipated to last through next week. Individuals can still submit their contact information to be notified when the site resumes taking applications,” said a news release from Mark Bode, Mayor Joe Hogsett’s deputy communications director.

The City-County Council approved $15 million for the rental assistance program. The money came from $80 million the city received from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Lilly Endowment also planned to provide additional support.

In a statement in the news release, Hogsett called the program “one of the most generous municipal-based rental assistance programs in the country.”

The mayor also said in the statement, “As more residents seek to take advantage of this opportunity, we will be assessing how we can further maximize this funding.”

Marion County’s program is separate from a state program for Indiana’s other 91 counties.

Jacob Sipe, director of the Housing and Community Development Authority, said Wednesday that Indiana’s rental assistance program has $25 million from the CARES Act. The portal for Indiana rental assistance — indianahousingnow.org — opened Monday and received more than 11,000 applications from Hoosiers in the first 48 hours. People unable to go online or for assistance in a language other than English or Spanish, people can call 844-463-7468. The first payments from the state program should be going out the first week in August.

