Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s ‘Festival of Carols’ returns

Festival of Carols returns to bring the holiday spirit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For more than 30 years, the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir’s annual Festival of Carols has been a beloved tradition, spreading holiday cheer to families across central Indiana. This year, the iconic event is back, bringing new surprises and familiar faces to the stage.

Michael Davis, assistant artistic director with the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir, stopped by Daybreak to chat with News 8 about what audiences can expect this season.

“This is our 34th year,” Davis said with a smile. “It’s the people—120 of their closest friends—who bring peace, joy, and holiday warmth to life every year. That’s what keeps this tradition going.”

This year’s Festival of Carols features two special guests: Beloved former WISH-TV anchor Debbie Knox and Brazilian-American baritone Bruno Sanders.

Knox will lend her voice to narrate the holiday classic “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” while Sanders, known for his rich and captivating voice, will wow the audience with his performance of Christmas classics.

“He doesn’t even have to sing a word, and people are already in love with him,” Davis said.

Joining the lineup are the Lawrence Central High School choir, “Central Sound,” the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra, and the choir’s 120 members. In total, more than 200 performers will take the stage to deliver holiday favorites.

Audiences can catch the Festival of Carols at two venues:

The Palladium in Carmel: 8 p.m. Friday; 3 p.m. Saturday

The Schrott Center for the Arts: 7 p.m. Monday

Tickets are on sale now and range from $36 to $63.

To give viewers a preview, the Indianapolis Symphonic Choir treated Daybreak viewers to a spirited performance of “Joy to the World,” led by Davis himself, who also sings tenor with the group.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit indychoir.org.