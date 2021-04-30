Local

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces in-person ‘Spring Inspirations’ series

(photo courtesy of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be back on stage and with a live audience.

The four-week series gets underway May 13 at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

The series is called “Spring Inspirations” and will feature both classical and pops performances.

Tickets will be limited due to the ongoing pandemic. Face masks will also be required for those attending the performances.

In addition to the in-person performances, performances will also be live streamed.

For more information, click here.