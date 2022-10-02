Local

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announces ‘Teddy Bear Concert Series’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra will be hosting the “Teddy Bear Concert Series” for 2022-2023.

According to a news release, the concert series features opportunities for children ages three to seven to learn about orchestral instruments through story, movement, and live music.

The popular series will be held a libraries throughout Central Indiana from October until June 2023.

All Teddy Bear performances are free and open to the public. Contact individual libraries to confirm reservations or seating procedures.

View the upcoming “Teddy Bear Concert Series” locations here.