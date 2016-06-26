Indianapolis symphony to perform Prince’s biggest hits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra plans to pay tribute to Prince this fall with a special concert showcasing some of the late artist’s greatest hits.

Conductor Brent Havens will present symphonic performances of Prince’s eclectic body of genre-fusing work on Oct. 14 at downtown Indianapolis’ Hilbert Circle Theatre.

“The Music of Prince” tribute concert will include performances of “Purple Rain,” ”Little Red Corvette” and “When Doves Cry.” The Indianapolis symphony says it’ll be one of the first symphonies to present a concert honoring Prince.

The 57-year-old singer, songwriter, arranger and instrumentalist died April 21 of an accidental drug overdose at his Minnesota home.

Prince Roger Nelson sold over 100 million records worldwide. His music melded a wide range of genres, including pop, funk, R&B, folk-rock, hip-hop and jazz.

