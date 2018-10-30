At Indianapolis synagogue, 1,000 grieve Pittsburgh shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jewish, Muslim and Christian Hoosiers banded together Monday evening after a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

More than 1,000 people attended a memorial service at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, according to the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council. Eleven congregants were killed Saturday in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history.

Rabbi Avrohom Grossbaum said, "We are all grieving today. It is our unity and love for one and other that will sustain us today."

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard and Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch also spoke at the service. Bishop Jennifer Baskerville-Burrows of the Indianapolis Episcopal Diocese led a prayer at the service and spoke with WISH-TV beforehand.

"They're my friends. They're my family," she said. "We all come from the same root. There is no place I'd rather be. My friends call, I come in a hurry."

Aliya Amin of the Muslim Alliance of Indiana said Jewish, Christian and Muslim community members also came together Sunday to build homes for people in need with Habitat for Humanity. The Muslim Alliance of Indiana is also promoting an online fundraiser for the victims' families in Pennsylvania.

"We all share a common humanity," Amin said. "We are definitely more alike than we are different."

The executive director of the Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council, Lindsey Mintz, spoke on News 8 "Daybreak" Monday about "a great sense of coming together."

"The first calls that I got after the news came in were from my partners in the Muslim community and the African-American community and the Latino community. Certainly faith leaders throughout the Christian community."

Mintz said she was not surprised by the attack. She has noticed a rise in anti-Semitism. A local synagogue was the target of anti-Semitic vandalism earlier this year.

Watch more from the memorial service: