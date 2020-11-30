Indianapolis to end Rental Assistance Program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government announced Monday that it will stop accepting applications from tenants for its Rental Assistance Program at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Applications will be accepted from tenants through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Landlords then will have a week, through 5 p.m. Dec. 9, to complete their portion of the applications.

After Wednesday, residents may submit their names and contact information at indyrent.org to be notified if future federal funding is made available for more rental assistance, said an email from a spokesman for the office of Mayor Joe Hogsett. People who are unable to navigate the city’s website can call 317-327-4622 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to talk to a customer service representative.

The program has paid out more than $26 million in rental assistance to 12,202 households.

Hogsett on July 8 announced the program after the City-County Council on June 8 approved $79 million in spending to recover from the coronavirus pandemic; that total included $15 million for the rental assistance from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“The Rental Assistance Program has made a tangible difference for thousands of Indianapolis families. But we know the need is greater than what we can offer with the existing CARES Act funds. We continue to implore Congress to step up and make sure homeowners, renters, business owners, and workers are protected from financial ruin.” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett

