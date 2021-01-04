Indianapolis to host entire 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The city of Indianapolis will play host to the entire 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament, sources tell WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun.

Those same sources say a “bubble” will be established similar to that of the NBA’s in Orlando during the previous NBA season.

The playing venues around Indianapolis have not yet been determined. However prior to the pandemic, Lucas Oil Stadium was already scheduled to hold the Final Four on April 3-5, 2021.

This comes after it was announced in November that the NCAA was considering Indianapolis as a possible site to hold the entire tournament.

An official announcement on the tournament is expected at some point on Monday.