Indianapolis to open first of its kind transitional housing for LGBTQ youth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Trinity Haven, a transitional housing facility for LGTBQ youth and young adults, is set to open in Indianapolis.

The nonprofit organization is the first of its kind in the state.

According to Indiana Youth Group (IYG), the largest social service provider for that population in the country, between 40 and 50 LGBTQ teens in the area said they don’t feel safe going home every month.

IYG said that is one reason homelessness is a major issue in the LGBTQ community.

Trinity Haven will provide transitional housing for people between the ages of 16 and 21 for up to two years. The home will have 24/7 trained and licensed staff.

In the beginning, it will be able to house 10 people at a time.

The group is partnering with the Department of Child Services in order to be licensed to help young people still in the system as well as serve those who have aged out.

Founding Executive Director Jenni White said the goal is to not just provide a safe place, but a place that pushes young people to be successful.

“Relationship-based case management and one-on-one attention have an 88% success rate or higher, to help those youth develop the skills that they need to then become independent adults that do not go back into homelessness or housing instability,” said White.

White said the home’s address isn’t a secret however, for the safety of residents it won’t be posted anywhere. For more information about the home and to possibly become a resident, click here.

An official opening has not yet been announced but is expected sometime in the next couple months.