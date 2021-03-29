Indianapolis to reopen rental assistance program

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city will reopen a rental assistance program first created in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Before shutting down last year, the program distributed $33.8 million to 15,949 households, the city said Monday in a news release.

Beginning April 5, the city will offer more than $30 million from the December 2020 federal coronavirus relief package and from the city government.

“Shifting federal guidance created delays in the reopening of the program, which closed to applicants on December 2, 2020,” the news release said.

Access to applications and additional info is available at indyrent.org.

News release