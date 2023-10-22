Indianapolis Urban League hosting free Fall Career Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis residents will have an opportunity to attend a free career fair hosted by the Indianapolis Urban League.

According to the website, the Indianapolis Urban League was “founded in the fall of 1965 as a non-profit, non-partisan, interracial community-based social service/civil rights organization. The local affiliate is one of over 90 affiliates of the National Urban League.”

Attendees can meet with employers ready to hire qualified candidates at the annual Fall Career Fair on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 777 Indiana Avenue. Attendees can also expect a free lunch and free parking.

To secure a new job, organizers suggest that attendees dress professionally, bring copies of their resume to the fair, and plan ahead by researching participating companies.

According to the website, the following employers will be present at the fair next week:

Ascension St. Vincent

Blast Media

Cintas

Citizens Energy Group

Dormakaba

Family Development Services

Fastenal

FedEx Express

Global Preparatory Academy

Indianapolis Airport Authority

IndyGo

Indiana University Health

Marion University

OneAmerica

Regions Bank

Rescare Community Living

Triumphant Home Care

University of Indianapolis

UPS

Walmart

Well Trans

YMCA

The Indianapolis Urban League is still accepting preferred employers. Interested organizations can reserve a table by contacting Shay Adu at sadu@indplsul.org or calling 317-693-7603 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.