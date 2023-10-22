Indianapolis Urban League hosting free Fall Career Fair
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis residents will have an opportunity to attend a free career fair hosted by the Indianapolis Urban League.
According to the website, the Indianapolis Urban League was “founded in the fall of 1965 as a non-profit, non-partisan, interracial community-based social service/civil rights organization. The local affiliate is one of over 90 affiliates of the National Urban League.”
Attendees can meet with employers ready to hire qualified candidates at the annual Fall Career Fair on Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 777 Indiana Avenue. Attendees can also expect a free lunch and free parking.
To secure a new job, organizers suggest that attendees dress professionally, bring copies of their resume to the fair, and plan ahead by researching participating companies.
According to the website, the following employers will be present at the fair next week:
- Ascension St. Vincent
- Blast Media
- Cintas
- Citizens Energy Group
- Dormakaba
- Family Development Services
- Fastenal
- FedEx Express
- Global Preparatory Academy
- Indianapolis Airport Authority
- IndyGo
- Indiana University Health
- Marion University
- OneAmerica
- Regions Bank
- Rescare Community Living
- Triumphant Home Care
- University of Indianapolis
- UPS
- Walmart
- Well Trans
- YMCA
The Indianapolis Urban League is still accepting preferred employers. Interested organizations can reserve a table by contacting Shay Adu at sadu@indplsul.org or calling 317-693-7603 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.