Indianapolis Urban League offers free gifts for Kwanzaa

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Urban League is passing out gifts to help families this holiday season.

On Wednesday, organizers will give youth aged 13 years and under gift cards and food to celebrate Kwanzaa. This outreach initiative will impact 1,516 youth representing 596 pre-selected families.

“Many families will purchase fun items for their children, and yet some will purchase necessities such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, deodorant, and other hygiene items and still have the opportunity to supplement their budget for food at Kroger,” organizers explained. “It is important to give families options to meet their needs.”

Each child will get one $25 Walmart Gift Card and a $20 Kroger Gift Card. Families will also get a bag filled with fresh produce.

Participants will need to pre-register. Parents applied online in November and were notified late last month.

“The Indianapolis Urban League is grateful to our partners – Walmart, Kroger, and McDonald’s and other funders who make the Kwanzaa Holiday Assistance program possible,” said Tony Mason, President, and CEO, of Indianapolis Urban League.

In addition to the items above, some of the families who participate in IUL programs will receive an extra special gift of household basics compliments of Roche Diagnostics North America. The Santa Bag includes family-size laundry detergent, dryer sheets, Lysol wipes, paper towels, toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, and other items for health and hygiene.