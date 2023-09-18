Indianapolis Urban League to hold voting rights discussion at the Amp

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Exchange is the young professional arm of the Indianapolis Urban League. Their members are between the ages of 21 and 40. According to their linkedin page, their focus is “on promoting, advocating, developing and serving members and the community.”

IUL will host “The truth about the booth voting rights discussion” on Monday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Amp at 16 Tech, which is located at 1220 Waterway Boulevard, Indianapolis 46202.

According to its website, the Exchange is on a mission to support minorities and disadvantaged individuals to achieve social and economic equality. “The Indianapolis Urban League was founded in the fall of 1965 as a non-profit, non-partisan, interracial community-based social service/civil rights organization. The local affiliate is one of over 90 affiliates of the National Urban League.”

According to a post on their Instagram page @iulexchange, a panel of community organizations will provide information on the voting process, voting rights, and the importance of voting in every election. They went on to say that their goal “is to reach everyone in the community and make sure all voices are heard and opinions are accounted for.”