Indianapolis volunteers return after helping hundreds of families in Texas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of Indianapolis volunteers are back after making a roughly 13-hour drive to Texas to drop off supplies for the victims of the deadly winter storm.

Volunteers with Hood2Hood said they delivered more than food and water to Fort Worth, Texas. They also gave them hope.

A long line of people wrapped around the parking lot to greet Terrance Hood and his volunteers. They were met with a long line of people in Fort Worth, Texas. Hood is the founder of the grassroots organization Hood2Hood. He never thought when he posted a last-minute plea for donations on social media on Friday that he would raise thousands of dollars and fill a U-Haul, a bus and multiple cars with enough supplies to drive to Texas 24 hours later, but that’s exactly what happened.



“I just love humans. I love people, and I feel like they needed some help and I didn’t have a plan. I just had a heart and I wanted to get it done,” said Hood.

They were able to help 1,000 families. Hood said the experience not only humbled them but changed their lives.



“When I would see each kid and how they would drink the water, it was like they hadn’t had water for weeks. Something as simple as water, once it’s taken away from you, it changes everything. If something like that would happen here, we would pray that someone would help us, too,” said Hood.

Erica Thomas was one of the volunteers who made the trip. She moved to Indianapolis from Dallas roughly seven months ago. Her family members are some of the thousands of people still going through the horrific aftermath of the storm. Her grandmother is still without electricity and water and is living in a hotel.

She said going back was an emotional experience for her.

“I could have cried, to see those people really needing. And for us to have to have our hotel three hours away in Texarkana because they didn’t have freaking gas. All they had was premium gas, not unleaded at all. Some hotels didn’t have water,” said Thomas.

Hood said by taking this trip, he was fulfilling his purpose in life.

“This is what being a Hoosier is all about: giving and putting people before yourself. That’s what life is supposed to be about,” said Hood.

Now that the trip is over, Hood said his organization doesn’t need any more donations. He said the best way to be a part of the movement is to love your neighbor.