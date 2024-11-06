Indianapolis set to clear snow and ice with 170 drivers, 18,000 tons of salt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The city government has a plan to keep people safe when winter weather hits.

That plan includes additional drivers to help clear ice and snow.

“Emergencies don’t wait for snow and ice to melt. Our first responders need to clear streets as soon as possible to keep our residents safe, ” said Mayor Joe Hogsett at a Wednesday news conference.

Sixty-four drivers will be added to the Department of Public Works (DPW) this season, for a total of 170 drivers with 12-hour shifts to keep the roads clear.

Erin Escobar will be one of the new drivers. She spoke to News 8 about what its like driving a salt truck. She described it as “intimidating at first.” After she got trained, she said that it’s “comfortable, like driving a big pickup truck.”

Eighteen thousand tons of salt is stored in seven barns throughout the city. The Democrat mayor said, “That’s a lot of salt, 18,000 tons. This means DPW is officially ready to do what they always do keep our roads clear and residents safe.”

Public Works recommends slowing down around snowplows to give their drivers enough room to maneuver. “Safety’s got to be No. 1,” said Steven Quick, president of AFSCME Local 725. “We’ve got 11-foot plows, and they can actually do damage.”

The city is also ready to battle potholes. Public Works Director Brandon Herget said, “It’s freeze-thaw cycle that causes potholes. It’s not the amount of snowfall.”

Permanent pothole fixes this season will have to wait until spring, when repair crews can use hot-mix asphalt. Herget said, “We’ll be prepared to not only get the trucks and plows in the immediate future, but, next spring, we’ll make sure we get contacts in place to get the hot-mix asphalt as quickly as possible.”

Motorists should expect salt trucks on the road before the first snowfall, Public Works leaders said, as the truck drivers learn their routes before a big storm hits.