Indianapolis woman dies after crash into semitrailer at rest stop near Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman died Saturday morning after crashing her car into a parked semitrailer at a rest stop near Columbus.

According to the Indiana State Police, Omotope Oyediran, 45, was driving on Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m.

Oyediran was approaching a rest stop at the 73-mile marker when her vehicle suddenly left the highway. She drove into the rest area where she crashed into a parked 2020 International semitrailer hauling a loaded box trailer.

The truck driver was in the sleeper berth of the cab when the accident happened. He was not injured. Oyediran sustained fatal injuries when she crashed into the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the crash was still under investigation. Toxicology results for Oyediran were pending.