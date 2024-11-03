Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indianapolis woman dies after crash into semitrailer at rest stop near Columbus

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. A person died after they were fatally shot in a near east side neighborhood off Washington Street. (WISH Photo)
Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman died Saturday morning after crashing her car into a parked semitrailer at a rest stop near Columbus.

According to the Indiana State Police, Omotope Oyediran, 45, was driving on Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m.

Oyediran was approaching a rest stop at the 73-mile marker when her vehicle suddenly left the highway. She drove into the rest area where she crashed into a parked 2020 International semitrailer hauling a loaded box trailer.

The truck driver was in the sleeper berth of the cab when the accident happened. He was not injured. Oyediran sustained fatal injuries when she crashed into the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police say the crash was still under investigation. Toxicology results for Oyediran were pending.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indy Eleven hosting first home...
Indy Eleven /
Man who took in orphaned...
News /
Divide in Lawrence Twp. school...
Education /
Indiana licensing program ‘putting a...
Education /
Michigan election officials face scrutiny...
Election /
Indianapolis students engage in mock...
Education /
City cancels John Marshall school...
Education /
Trump to campaign in North...
Election /