74-year-old woman found dead in burning home on Indianapolis’ near southeast side

Caution tape is strung up around the scene of a fatal house fire on Jan. 16, 2025. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 74-year-old woman was pronounced dead after Indianapolis firefighters found her body inside a burning home on the city’s near southeast side Wednesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home in the 1500 block of Hoefgen Street, just south of East Raymond Street near Garfield Park, around 9:40 p.m. to investigate a fire.

There, found heavy fire showing from the structure and began to fight the blaze. Shortly after arrival, firefighters found the woman dead. The woman’s name has not been released.

The fire was marked under control 15 minutes after crews first responded. IFD says they believe the fire was accidental, but the exact cause wasn’t clear.

IFD added there were no working smoke alarms in the woman’s home.